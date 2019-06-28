EveryCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $294,232.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $294,232.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00286801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.01776425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00152506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00028770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

