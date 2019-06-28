Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,021. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

