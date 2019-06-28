Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESP stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

