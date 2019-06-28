Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Science Applications International Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of SAIC opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $93.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. FMR LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after buying an additional 187,442 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Science Applications International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 20.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $11,275,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,650.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $135,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,359 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

