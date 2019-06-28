EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 9.6%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares shot up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.81. 9,014,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 4,235,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $249,317.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $47,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in EQT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,073,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,241,682,000 after buying an additional 687,779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 784,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 211,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 209,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.