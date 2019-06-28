Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of EVA opened at $30.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.54). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.38%.

In related news, Director Holdings Lp Enviva acquired 1,681,237 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,988.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 11,155,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 787,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 313,267 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 723,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 496,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

