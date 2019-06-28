Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Entercom Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.14.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $832.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $8.60.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,436.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Field purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,863,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,902,399.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,186,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,047,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,355,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

