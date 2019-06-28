Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 6.8% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. 2,225,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 960,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.91 million.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $240,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 293.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

