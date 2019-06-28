Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.75

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 1212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEX. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.16 to $14.16 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

The company has a market cap of $772.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Emerald Expositions Events news, insider William Charles sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $122,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karalynn Sprouse sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $467,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 765.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 423,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 367,734 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 829,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 338,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 178,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

