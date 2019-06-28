Electra Price Reaches $0.0003 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Electra has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Electra has a total market cap of $9.95 million and $19,859.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000326 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,424,001,074 coins and its circulating supply is 28,556,844,521 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, CoinBene and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

