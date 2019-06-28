Edgeless (EDG) One Day Volume Tops $61,842.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $61,842.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, ABCC and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Upbit, ABCC, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

