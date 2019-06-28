eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

EBAY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $39.50. 4,617,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,200,678. eBay has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $40.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,453,719.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 20,587 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $787,041.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,290.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,517. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

