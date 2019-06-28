Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in June

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,193,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,894,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

EGLE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. 695,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $349.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 45,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $241,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,032 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $152,500.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 766,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,255. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,777,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 681,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 93,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

