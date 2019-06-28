Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has $92.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $79.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $627,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,213,617.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,641 shares of company stock worth $4,077,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 31,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,850,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 128,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.