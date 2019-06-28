Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered Dunelm Group to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 726.25 ($9.49).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 930 ($12.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 992.79 ($12.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 896.02.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

