Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Sells $1,625,180.50 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $1,625,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,391,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,512,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DLTR opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

