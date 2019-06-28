DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) Given $38.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DNB Financial an industry rank of 154 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNBF. ValuEngine raised shares of DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

DNB Financial stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 162,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. DNB Financial has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. DNB Financial had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DNB Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNB Financial by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the first quarter worth $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DNB Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

