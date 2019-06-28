DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Up 5.7%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 136,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 77,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DMAC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Wexford Capital LP owned 3.97% of DiaMedica Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.