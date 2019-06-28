Deutsche Bank Upgrades Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to “Buy”

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.61 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 102.03%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.31 per share, with a total value of $74,677.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Energizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

