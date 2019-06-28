Deutsche Bank Reiterates GBX 6,800 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,570 ($85.85) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,497.06 ($84.90).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 6,409 ($83.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion and a PE ratio of 33.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,051.28. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,110 ($66.77) and a one year high of GBX 6,545 ($85.52).

In other news, insider Marc Dunoyer purchased 8,500 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, with a total value of £493,000 ($644,191.82). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 520 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.