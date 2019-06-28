Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €28.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.51 ($28.49).

EPA:UG opened at €21.56 ($25.07) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.89. Peugeot has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

