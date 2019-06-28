Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €83.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.17 ($80.43).

Shares of GXI opened at €63.10 ($73.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12 month high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €65.67.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

