Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of DANOY opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Danone has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

