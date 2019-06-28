Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €67.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.06 ($86.12).

Danone stock opened at €74.70 ($86.86) on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €72.13.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

