Daniel Abdun-Nabi Purchases 16,667 Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Director Daniel Abdun-Nabi purchased 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $15,000.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,415.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.26.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.24% and a negative return on equity of 122.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.
Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.