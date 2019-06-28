Daniel Abdun-Nabi Purchases 16,667 Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Director Daniel Abdun-Nabi purchased 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $15,000.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,415.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.24% and a negative return on equity of 122.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

