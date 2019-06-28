CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 500,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 189,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 256,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVR Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,011,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CVR Partners by 53.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,857,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 649,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CVR Partners by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

