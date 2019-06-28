CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 500,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 189,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 10.19%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.
