Cube Hits One Day Volume of $584,757.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Cube has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $584,757.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CPDAX and OKEx. Over the last week, Cube has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00279057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.58 or 0.01722082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00148866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00024157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

