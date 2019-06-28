CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Down 32.6% in June

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 661,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $901.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CTS by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CTS by 288.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

