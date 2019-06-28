CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.87. CTR COAST MLP &/COM shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 8,199 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.91%.
CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
