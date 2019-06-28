CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.87. CTR COAST MLP &/COM shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 8,199 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

