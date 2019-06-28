Critical Review: Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) vs. Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aclaris Therapeutics and Pulmatrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Pulmatrix.

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Pulmatrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $10.09 million 8.71 -$132.74 million ($4.03) -0.53 Pulmatrix $150,000.00 114.61 -$20.56 million ($4.98) -0.19

Pulmatrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -999.53% -78.05% -61.79% Pulmatrix N/A -151.70% -119.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Pulmatrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics beats Pulmatrix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream. It is also developing A-101, a high-concentration formulation of hydrogen peroxide that is in Phase III clinical trial for common warts; and ATI-501 and ATI-502 Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, which are in Phase II clinical trials for alopecia areata (AA) and other dermatological indications. In addition, the company's products under development include ATI-450 MK-2 pathway oral inhibitor for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, and pyoderma gangrenosum; ATI-1777 JAK1/JAK3 soft topical inhibitor for atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, and alopecia areata; ITK/JAK3 soft topical and oral inhibitors to treat psoriasis and inflammatory diseases; MK-2 pathway oral inhibitor for oncology; and ITK-JAK3 oral gut-restricted inhibitor for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's disease. Further, it provides contract research laboratory services. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of JAK inhibitors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company is also involved in developing PUR0200, a reformulation of an existing long-acting antimuscarinic agent that has completed Phase Ib clinical development, which blocks the effects of acetylcholine on muscarinic receptors to reverse airway obstruction in COPD patients. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. to develop kinase inhibitor for access to a portfolio of novel drug candidates. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

