Credo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Credo has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credo token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinBene, Tidex and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded up 103.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00305834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.34 or 0.01801235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00155819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Credo Token Profile

Credo launched on August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OTCBTC, BitMart and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.