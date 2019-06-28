Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €64.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.29 ($54.99).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €39.50 ($45.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -192.68. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1 year high of €52.35 ($60.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.