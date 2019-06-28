Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,096,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 22,773,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,592,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,872 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,661,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 50.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,609,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,055 shares during the period.

CUZ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,031,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

