Counterparty Price Reaches $3.37 on Top Exchanges (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Counterparty has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $2,250.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00027456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,303.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.03520777 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.01249998 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001327 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000139 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,484 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

