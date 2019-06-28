CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells $174,267.45 in Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total value of $174,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $542.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.11. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $315.85 and a 52 week high of $562.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,402,000 after acquiring an additional 266,965 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,865,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $622.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoStar Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.63.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

