COPYTRACK (CPY) Achieves Market Cap of $465,667.00

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, COPYTRACK has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. COPYTRACK has a market capitalization of $465,667.00 and $18.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COPYTRACK token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00285795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.18 or 0.01774093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00154406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00027736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,094,734 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq . COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io

Buying and Selling COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

