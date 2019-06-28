Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Control4 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

CTRL stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. Control4 has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.64 million. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Control4 news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $84,394.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $554,898.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,944 shares of company stock worth $662,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Control4 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Control4 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Control4 by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Control4 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Control4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

