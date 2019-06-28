Contrasting Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) & Cintas (NYSE:CTAS)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands N/A N/A N/A Cintas 12.44% 25.85% 11.17%

Cintas pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kontoor Brands does not pay a dividend. Cintas pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cintas has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kontoor Brands and Cintas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 1 4 3 0 2.25 Cintas 1 4 6 0 2.45

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $29.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Cintas has a consensus target price of $194.72, suggesting a potential downside of 17.38%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Cintas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Cintas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Cintas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cintas $6.48 billion 3.81 $842.58 million $5.94 39.68

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands.

Summary

Cintas beats Kontoor Brands on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.