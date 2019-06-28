Consumer Edge Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Underweight

Consumer Edge cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Consumer Edge currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $53.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $5,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,988,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,245,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,643,000 after purchasing an additional 696,685 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kellogg by 5,672.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,399 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kellogg by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kellogg by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

