Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $71,663.55 in Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $71,663.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,872,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

