Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 79,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

CWBC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.