Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $1,217,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,111,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,245,812.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,934 shares of company stock worth $24,271,674 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.67. 5,443,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,898. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

