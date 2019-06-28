Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, Director James Healy sold 257,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $5,335,330.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 32,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $631,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,224 shares of company stock worth $12,879,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 192,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 126,748 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

