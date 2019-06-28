CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Director Acquires $139,600.00 in Stock

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 20,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J. Palmer Clarkson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of CNX Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.79. CNX Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,300,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,412 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,408,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,225,000 after purchasing an additional 340,719 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

