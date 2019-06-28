Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

CLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CLW stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda K. Massman purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,049.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

