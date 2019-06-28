China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 199.2% in June

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 199.2% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. China Recycling Energy accounts for about 0.4% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 2.26% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Recycling Energy stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

