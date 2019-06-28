China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 199.2% in June

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 199.2% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. China Recycling Energy accounts for about 0.4% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 2.26% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of China Recycling Energy stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
About China Recycling Energy
China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
Read More: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.