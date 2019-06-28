Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given a $146.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.26.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $123.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 157.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,104,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,753,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.