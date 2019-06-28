Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $3.80. Cemtrex shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 3,320,395 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cemtrex Inc will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.99% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.