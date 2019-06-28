Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $3.80. Cemtrex shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 3,320,395 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.99% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.
Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.