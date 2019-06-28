Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Receives $94.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.03.

CELG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,650,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,486,000 after buying an additional 1,459,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after acquiring an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $484,390,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the first quarter valued at $637,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Celgene has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Celgene’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celgene will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

