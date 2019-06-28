Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) PT Set at $18.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CATB. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,189,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

